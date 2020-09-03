Virgin River Season 2 Will Return To Netflix In 2020, The Official Update

- Advertisement -

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed in December last year. The series was renewed for a 10-episode next season. Many fans are eager to learn about the filming location of the Virgin River, such as the truth and spoilers enclosing the following season.

According to What is on Netflix, Virgin River Season two will return to Netflix this season, but it will not be streamed in September. Netflix is yet to reveal the release date for Virgin River Season 2. The next season will be composed of 10 episodes.

Earlier What’s on Netflix predicted that Virgin River Season 2 is likely to be placed during Christmas. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. It wasn’t much influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic for picking the distant areas for filming.

“It’s so exciting to be part of the romance genre motion taking place in Hollywood. It’s beyond anything I could’ve imagined. I’ve been telling my readers to consider it as a brand new virgin River’ adventure with your favorite characters,” Robyn Carr, the writer behind the series, said to The Washington Post.

Fans may see the release of Virgin River Season 2 in December this year since Netflix usually releases new seasons of shows about a year apart. The official Instagram account of Virgin River revealed in March this year that the Canadian celebrity Marco Grazzini would play the part of Mike. The beautiful Canadian actress Melinda Dahl will also be seen playing the role of Staci, Melinda’s sister-in-law.

The cast for Virgin River Season 2 includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Colin Lawrence as John Middleton, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Vernon Mullins, Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe, Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan, David Cubitt as Calvin, Lynda Boyd as Lilly, Ian Tracey as Jimmy to name a few.

The storyline for Virgin River Season 2 is yet to be revealed. According to IMDb, the official synopsis of this show is – Centers about Melinda Monroe, who answers an advertisement to work as a nurse practitioner from the small town city of Virgin River and soon finds that small-town living is not quite as simple as she expected and she must learn how to heal herself until she can truly make Virgin River her property.

Virgin River Season 2 does not have an official release date, but it is likely to be out in late 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the most recent updates on the Netflix series.