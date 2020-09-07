Virgin River Season 2: When Will The New Season Return On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

The sign of a fantastic show is when it leaves fans wanting more – and season 1 of Virgin River did just that. The heartwarming, Hallmark-worthy play was filled with twists and turns right up until the end, so it ought to be a relief to fans everywhere that Netflix has verified the show’s season two reunite. While Netflix hasn’t released a lot of facts about what’s to come, here is everything we know about Virgin River year 2 up to now.

What’s the release date for Virgin River season 2?

The first season of Virgin River release on December 6, 2019. In a perfect world, the next season would release that December, only a few months away. But with all the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen when the show will stay on track.

We know it’s not going to come out in September has Netflix has already announced the September developments to their schedule, and Virgin River Season 2 was not included on that list. That said, according to What is On Netflix, the next season appears to get finished filming because Netflix was making plans to film the next season this summer.

If anything got postponed, it was likely production on that season, but fans wouldn’t be expecting it until winter 2021 anyway. Thus, all that said, it is incredibly reasonable that Virgin River Season 2 will stay on course to debut in only a few short months.

Is the entire cast coming back?

From the looks of it, the entire cast will return for now: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Jenny Cooper. Other recurring characters – Grayson Gurnsey and Benjamin Hollingsworth – happen to be upped to season regulars.

The new season also brings new faces, including:

Carmel Amit as Jamie

Keith MacKechnie as Nick, Jo Ellen’s husband

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Donald Heng as George

Steve Bacic as Wes

Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan

Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh

Marco Grazzini as Mike

Melinda Dahl as Stacie, Mel’s sister-in-law

Virgin River Season 2: What will the new season be about?

Virgin River’s second season will consist of ten episodes, and we’ll probably see whether Mel does move off from Virgin River as she told Jack she was going to perform in the finale after his heartfelt admission. Considering she is the lead of this show, I believe we can guess that she will be back. Hopefully, we’ll also find out what happened to Paige!

