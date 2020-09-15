Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All New Updates

- Advertisement -

The fans of romantic films can get ready for yet another season of the Virgin River. While Netflix has supported the renewal of season 2, the release date isn’t previously cited. Some sources say that they are expecting the new season to air in the fall of the year. But since there is a block in production for many films and series, everything is still inconsistent.

Virgin River started on December 6, 2019. It later announced the release of a brand new season with ten episodes in precisely the same season. The show is makers by Sue Tenney. The original language is English. The show had much positive feedback and a huge viewership for its very first season.

The series centres around the protagonist Mel who moves into a small town called Virgin River. She comes with the hope to start a new life and escape from her past. Mel decided to go to this city after coming across an advertisement for the task of a midwife. She had been excited about her new life but afterwards reached. She felt her expectations and dreams shatter. However, the Virgin River was nothing like she imagined, and the person she works for disliked her to make things worse. When she leaves the town, she comes across a baby left on the porch, which leads her to remain in the city. She meets a man named Jack at the bar, but their relationship gets complex when Jack dates Charmaine.

Season one ends with a cliffhanger, leaving the question up in the release about Jack and Mel’s romance. And also how the relationship between Jack and Charmaine and their newborn baby will continue. The new period of Virgin River is expected to continue from here and bring the fans some happy news.

Cast and characters:

The main cast will return for the new season along with some new faces.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel

Martin Henderson as Jack

Colin Lawrence as the Preacher

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine

Tim Matheson as Vernon

Annette O’Toole as Hope

Jenny Cooper as Joey

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan

New faces include:

Carmel Amit as Jamie

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie and many others

Virgin River season 2

Season 2 of the Virgin River is expected to release at the end of the year. The wait is finally over for the fans of the show who have been pondering over many queries the show had left unanswered. But, there’s better news as a season 3 to get the series is also in the making.