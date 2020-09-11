Home TV Series Netflix Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Details
Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Details

By- Anish Yadav
There might be good news in store for the American romance drama, Virgin River fans. With only two weeks in since its release, Netflix renewed the series for another season. That’s when we know that this series is one to look out for. Ever since we have maintained a tab on the show and its advancement. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming season

Virgin River finished filming in December, a year ago. However, despite wrapping up the filming even before the COVID-19 lockdown, there has been no official announcement about its release.

But fans don’t have to worry just yet. Word on the street is that the coming season could see a release date sometime by the end of this year exactly like the very first season counterpart. To add to the good news, reportedly a Season 3 is currently in development! If that won’t cheer you up, we do not know what will.

Cast:

Reprising her role as a nurse and midwife out of LA, Melinda’Mel’ Monroe will be Alexandra Breckenridge. Playing with her love interest as former U.S. Marine and now local restaurant pub owner who has PTSD, Jack Sheridan will be Martin Henderson.

Colin Lawrence and Lauren Hammersley will return as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton, Jack’s friend and fighter in the bar; and Charmaine Roberts, respectively. Jenny Cooper will continue to star as Joey Barnes, Melinda’s older sister.

Also coming will be Annette O’Toole as the mayor of Virgin River, Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon’Doc’ Mullins, the local physician. Grayson Gurnsey and Benjamin Hollingsworth in their functions as recurring cast members become the most important cast members in Season 2.

Season 2 will even see new cast members, for example, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie.

Additionally linking the lot will be Daniel Gillies, David Cubitt, Lexa Doig, Ian Tracey and Lynda Boyd.

Plot:

The show revolves around Melinda Monroe who fights to start a new chapter of her life in Virgin River, California after leaving behind a complicated past in LA… However, the city isn’t what it looks to be, and the past she tries so challenging to spoil keeps coming back to haunt her.

Season 2 will begin where it last left Mel packing her bags and leaving the town for great since she finds out that Jack and Charmaine were expecting a child.

Anish Yadav

