Virgin River Season 2 Get an Inside Look at the Real Places Shown in the Netflix Show

Virgin River has all the makings for the ultimate relaxation watch: a storybook love, Hallmark-level drama, and a quaint yet cosy backdrop. If you’re able to look beyond Mel and Jack’s obvious chemistry (it’s hard, we all know ), you’re going to be fulfilled with sweeping views of redwood trees and neighbouring mountain ranges, together with local principles like Jack’s bar and Doc Mullins’ clinic. The gorgeous scenery alone may inspire a few fans to come to take a vacation out west to experience the town’s charm in real life, but this begs the question: Is Virgin River an actual place?

Before the show’s release, the author of the Virgin River book series, Robyn Carr, confirmed that the series is only a figment of the imagination. “It’s idealized, it’s utopian, it is an ideal little town. People always write and say,’ Where’s it? I want to go there,’ and I have to remind them that it only exists in our hearts and minds,” she told Entertainment Weekly. In her eyes, the Virgin River could be almost everywhere in the event that you try hard enough: “But to further that notion, we can have that sense of community within our neighbourhood or church or school group or community centre or library institution. All we have to do is try to create it.”

In this video, Carr describes the Virgin River as “a character” since everyone in the fictional town needs to “rely on each other”

Is the Virgin River a real river?

Yes, the Virgin River is a smaller tributary of the Colorado River in the western United States. You may technically visit the river, but you might be searching for very a while if you’re on the search for a quaint riverside town or pub to boost your experience.

Is Jack’s Tavern a real pub?

Not quite, but a number of the exterior scenes at Jack’s Bar were filmed in The Watershed Grill, a real establishment situated north of Vancouver on the Squamish River. Unfortunately, the indoor scenes were filmed at a studio, so we can’t receive the entire experience, but The Watershed Grill appears magical nonetheless!