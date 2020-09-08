Home TV Series Netflix Virgin River Season 2: Everything We Know About the Popular Netflix Shows...
Virgin River Season 2: Everything We Know About the Popular Netflix Shows Return

By- Anish Yadav
The sign of a fantastic show is when it leaves fans wanting more – and season 1 of Virgin River did just that. The heartwarming, Hallmark-worthy play was full of twists and turned right up until the very end, so it should be a relief to fans everywhere that Netflix has confirmed the show’s season 2 return. While Netflix hasn’t released too many details about what’s to come, here is what we know about Virgin River season 2 up to now.

Virgin River Season 2: When will it release?

The first season of Virgin River debuted on December 6, 2019. In an ideal world, the second season would premiere this December, just a couple of months off. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen if the show will keep on track.

We know it is not going to come out in September has Netflix has already announced the September additions to their program. Also, Virgin River Season 2 wasn’t included on that list. That said, according to What’s On Netflix, the next season appears to get finished filming since Netflix was already making plans to film the next season this summer.

If anything got delayed, it was likely production on that season, but fans wouldn’t expect it until winter 2021 anyway. So, all that said, it’s possible that Virgin River Season 2 will remain on track to debut in just a couple of short months.

Is the whole cast coming back?

The entire cast will return for the season: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, and Jenny Cooper. Other recurring characters — Grayson Gurnsey and Benjamin Hollingsworth — happen to be upped to year regulars.

The new season brings fresh faces, including:

Carmel Amit as Jamie
Keith MacKechnie as Nick, Jo Ellen’s husband
Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie
Donald Heng as George
Steve Bacic as Wes
Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan
Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh
Marco Grazzini as Mike
Melinda Dahl as Stacie, Mel’s sister-in-law

What’s Going to Virgin River season 2 be around?

Season 2 will pick up directly where the first season left off. We will get additional information about Paige and Christopher’s whereabouts and learn more about Mel’s choice regarding her relationship with Jack. Despite all of the play, there’s bound to be love, particularly now that Hope and Doc kissed and made up.

But if you want to get a better idea of what’s in store for season 2, check out the novels by Robyn Carr that motivated the set. While the storylines might have been adjusted for TV, books are a wonderful place to start.

Anish Yadav

