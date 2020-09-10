Home TV Series Netflix Virgin River Season 2 cast revealed And Is the Virgin River a...
Virgin River Season 2 cast revealed And Is the Virgin River a real river? with Is Jack’s Bar a real bar?

By- Anish Yadav
Netflix’s Virgin River immediately became a fan favourite this season, and the series is well known for its stunning scenery as far as its small-town drama. Our favourite characters needed to browse lots of ups and downs during the season, and we all can not wait to see what new drama gets awakened throughout season 2. The series’s breathtaking mountain vistas and beautiful nature scenes are supposed to be situated in northern California, one of the redwood forests. Still, we did some digging to find out if we can pay a visit to our own picturesque location.

Virgin River Season 2 Release Date

What is on Netflix revealed a couple of days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 began on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. What’s on Netflix previously speculated that Virgin River Season 2 is very likely to be put during Christmas. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. China’s Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a worldwide pandemic did not affect much of Virgin River’s production work for picking the remote regions for filming.

Virgin River Season 2 has been renewed last year only fourteen days after it was first introduced. Netflix confirmed the next season for another ten episodes. What’s on Netflix took to Twitter to show that ‘Melinda Dahl will play the part of Staci who’s Mel’s sister-in-law.’

Is the Virgin River actual river?

Yes, even the Virgin River is a smaller tributary of the Colorado River in the western United States. You may technically visit the river, but you may be searching for some time if you are searching for a quaint riverside city or bar to enhance your experience.

Is Jack’s Bar an actual bar?

Not very, but a number of the exterior scenes which happen in Jack’s Bar were filmed at The Watershed Grill, which a real institution located north of Vancouver on the Squamish River. Sad to say, the indoor scenes have been filmed at a studio, so we can’t receive the full experience, but The Watershed Grill appears magical nonetheless!

