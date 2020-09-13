Violet Evergarden Season 2 : Renewal Status, Release Date, Storyline And More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

Fans of anime throughout the world know about the famous series Violet Evergarden Season 2. The favorite show took everyone by storm with its genius, accomplishing a cult status because of its Release.

Is the series returning to find another Season? This is the thing that is keeping fans excited.

About Violet Evergarden Season 2

- Advertisement -

A whole lot of resources are claiming that the show will return for one more season. But, no official announcement has been produced in favor of those rumors.

Someone may only expect that the Productions of the series will consider coming up with a different season since the very first one was such a nicely rounded and preferred one.

The Series So Far:

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is a Japanese light novel series written by Kana Akatsuki and exemplified by Akiko Takase. The first season of the anime show created several records and won the hearts of anime fans.

It won the grand prize in the Kyoto Animation Award’s book category in 2014, the first-ever endeavor to win a grand prize in each of the 3 groups: publication, scenario, and manga.

Kyoto Animation published the very first light publication on December 25, 2015, under their KA Esuma Bunko imprint. A 13-episode anime television show adaptation out of Kyoto Animation aired between January and April 2018. The series was awarded Best Animation at the 2019 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

A first video animation episode premiered in July 2018, in addition to a spin-off film premiered in Japan in September 2019.

Another anime film was originally scheduled to premiere on April 24, 2020, but it had been postponed to September 18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic affects.

Viewers are excitedly anticipating this picture. However, they also require another season of the anime series.

However, with just two films now made, one printed along with the other one likely to be released soon, the chance of Violet Evergarden returning into another Season of this anime series is quite slender.