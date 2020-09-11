Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details About Know

- Advertisement -

Fans of anime all over the globe know about the renowned series Violet Evergarden Season 2. The favourite series took everybody by storm with its genius, attaining a cult status since its release.

Is the series returning to get another season? This is the thing that’s keeping lovers excited.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Release Date

Due to the audience’s responses and demands, the founders of this show affirmed they are making a second season.

But, there’s absolutely no official update available concerning the release date for the time being. Even though audiences expected Violet Evergarden season 2 to arrive in September this year; the program could change to second date as a result of Covid19 pandemic. Surely, each the entertainment tasks are stopped and postponed for an indefinite time; yet, the series will definitely continue for second season.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Plot

The storyline of Violet Evergarden revolves around a previously war soldier who killed men trying to rape her. The protagonist is currently working for the CH Postal Company as a ghostwriter helping a scientist blind spouse in writing novels. Violet is looking for a life goal after the war. Consequently, she strives to find meaning for her important Gilbert’s lines who advised her”I Love You” before passing away.

The season ended leaving viewers with so many questions; thus, we expect the next season to find out where the previous one left off. It will definitely help tie up loose ends and bring close to Violet’s life changes.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Cast

So far as the Violet Evergarden Season 2 is concerned, the throw may incorporate everybody who had a significant part in the very first season. This usually means the same characters and voice actors in English and Japanese.

Violet Evergarden: Yui Ishikawa (Jap), Erika Harlacher (Eng)

Claudia Hodgins: Takehito Koyasu (Jap), Kyle McCarley (Eng)

Gilbert Bougainvillea: Daisuke Namikawa (Jap), Tony Azzolino (Eng)

Cattleya Baudelaire: Aya Endō (Jap), Reba Buhr (Eng)

Benedict Blue: Kōki Uchiyama (Jap), Ben Pronsky (Eng)

Erica Brown: Minori Chihara (Jap), Christine Marie Cabanos (Eng); and the rest of the cast.