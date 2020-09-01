Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Get Every Detail About It

- Advertisement -

Since Violet Evergarden Season 1 fell its finale in April 2018, lovers are badly waiting for Season 2. Thanks to first season’s remarkable achievement, Violet Evergarden Season 2 has become one of the most anticipated Japanese light book series.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be renewed. There hasn’t been any official confirmation on its own cancellation. Therefore, fans are suggested to maintain their patience as the second season will surely be renewed.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Release Date

Multiple online resources are asserting the show is returning for another season. But, there’s been no official statement from Kyoto animation as of yet. Although, the makers of the series are ready to release a movie based on the anime. It was initially scheduled to release on 24th April 2020. But due to this coronavirus pandemic, its own program shifted on 18th September 2020.

You can see the official preview of Violet Evergarden movie (eng sub) here.

Meanwhile, the first season could be rewatched on Netflix. What exactly are you waiting for?

Here’s the trailer of season 1 for you going.

Details about its cast

Here’s a list of the cast people we’ll see in Violet Evergarden season 2

Yui Ishikawa as Violet

Minor Chihara as Erica

Kyle McCarley as Claudia

Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia

Reba Buhar as Catalia

The storyline of Violet Evergreen?

Violet Evergarden happen within an era of Auto Reminiscence Dolls employed by Dr. Orland to assist his visually impaired spouse to jot down her novels. A soldier called Violet Evergarden loses her fingers in a battle. But, is granted prosthetic arms. After the war, she struggles to fit in the ways of society. She then becomes a ghost-writer in hopes of knowing the last words of her important, Gilbert.