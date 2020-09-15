Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Delayed Renewal?

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergarden functions a lot for all anime enthusiasts out there with its exciting plot. The anime is based on a light novel series. Following the first season was aired, the series had received lots of positive feedbacks. But, no official announcement is made regarding the release of the series. The new season was expected to start on April 24, 2020, but it had been postponed to 18 September 2020. Although this is great news for lovers, this is only a speculation as the present situation has put a barrier on many films’ advancement.

The initial year was surfaced from January 11, 2018, to April 5, 2018. Reiko Yoshida is the author of the series. Taichi Ishidate directs it. The language of this series is English. The show has established one season with 13 episodes. A spin-off film was also created in 2019.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Release Date

Due to the audience’s answers and demands, this show’s creators confirmed that they are making another season.

However, there’s absolutely no official upgrade available about the release date for now. Even though viewers expected Violet Evergarden year two to arrive in September this year, the schedule might change to second date as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Surely, each entertainment job has been stopped and postponed for an indefinite season; yet, the show will most definitely continue for second season.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Cast

Yui Ishikawa as Violet

Minor Chihara as Erica

Kyle McCarley as Claudia

Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert

Reba Buhar as Catalia

Takua Ingi etc.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Plot

The story of Violet Evergarden revolves around a previously war soldier who murdered men attempting to rape her. The protagonist is currently working for the CH Postal Company as a ghostwriter helping a scientist blind wife write novels. Violet is trying to find a life goal following the war. Consequently, she strives to find meaning for her major Gilbert’s lines, who advised her”I Love You” before passing off.

The season ended, leaving viewers with so many questions; consequently, we expect the second season to find out where the previous one left off. It is going to surely help tie up loose ends and perhaps bring close to Violet’s life-altering