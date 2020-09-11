Home TV Series Netflix VIKINGS SEASON 7: IS IT TRUE TO GET THE SEASON 7 OF...
VIKINGS SEASON 7: IS IT TRUE TO GET THE SEASON 7 OF VIKINGS?

By- Naveen Yadav
It is quite surprising to find the caption as Vikings Season 7 for the Vikings fans. Vikings is a historic drama TV series from Michael Hirst for its”History” station. The series premiered for the first time on 3rd March 2013 in Canada. On January 4, 2019, the first 10 episodes of season 6 of those Vikings series were established. Although there is still not any confirmation regarding Vikings Season 7, nevertheless we hope to have it after a couple of days.

Release date of Vikings Season 7

Unfortunately, the creators have declared already that Season 6 will be the last season of this Vikings series. So, there’s no hope to get any further installment of the series. Nevertheless, the sixth season contains 2 parts. Out of these two parts, the first part consisting of 10 episodes, has already been released. So, we can consider the second installment of this season as Vikings Season 7. Although, we must wait until 2021 to find the latest episodes of Vikings year 7.

The throw of Vikings Season 7

We suppose to return the recognizable faces in Vikings season 6 part 2 or Vikings year 7. We hope to visit Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe, Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha, Marco Also as Hvitserk, John Kavanagh as the Sheer, and Alexander Ludwig as King Bjorn. Also, we hope to return Alex Anderson as Ivar the Boneless, Ben Robson as Kalf, Danila Kozlovsky as Oleg the Prophet, and David Lindstrom as Sigurd.

The storyline of Vikings year 7

Undoubtedly, another episode of Vikings will begin from the end of Vikings season 6 part 1. The following part will resume with a spin concerning the death of Bjorn. Also, it will concentrate on the future of Floki.

However, the founders declared a spin-off of the show as Vikings: Valhalla. The story of this spin-off will take place after the conclusion of the original narrative and will premiere on Netflix.

Vikings season 6: Will Ragnar Lothbrok return for revenge against rivals? Star drops hint
