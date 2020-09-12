Vikings Season 7: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

It is very surprising to see the caption as Vikings Season 7 for the Vikings fans. Vikings is a historical drama TV series from Michael Hirst for the”History” channel. The show was released for the first time on 3rd March 2013 in Canada. On January 4, 2019, the first 10 episodes of season 6 of those Vikings series were established. Even though there’s still no confirmation about Vikings Season 7, nevertheless we expect to have it after a couple of days.

Release date of Vikings Season 7

Regrettably, the creators have declared already that Season 6 will be the final season of this Vikings series. So, there’s no hope to get any additional installment of this series. But the sixth season contains two components. From both of these parts, the first part consisting of 10 episodes, has already been published. Thus, we can consider the second installment of this season as Vikings Season 7. Although, we must wait till 2021 to find the latest episodes of Vikings season 7.

Cast of Vikings Season 7

To get Vikings season 6 part two, we can expect the familiar faces to come back. The cast members that will be reprising their roles are — Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha, Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe, Alexander Ludwig as King Bjorn, Marco Ilsø as Hvitserk, and John Kavanagh as The Sheer.

We can also expect Ben Robson as Kalf, Alex Anderson as Ivar the Boneless, David Lindstrom as Sigurd, and Danila Kozlovsky as Oleg the Prophet.

Story of Vikings Season 7

For most of the part, or you can say until Part 2 of season 4, the story revolves around the notorious Viking Ragnar Lothbrok. It’s the story of a farmer who ends up being a legend. While climbing to the glory and getting the king of Scandinavia, he blasted England and France.

Additional to King Ragnar’s death, the show afterward follows his sons’ adventures and their conquests in England, Scandinavia, and the Mediterranean.