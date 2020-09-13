Home TV Series Netflix Vikings Season 7: Check Out The Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
TV Series

Vikings Season 7: Check Out The Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Vikings a historical drama TV show well-written and produced by Michael Hirst for the History channel. The storyline follows an idea of the destruction of a legend named Ragnar Loatbrok, along with his friends and family. You will find six seasons of Vikings. After the conclusion of last season, fans are interested to know when will Vikings Season 7 air.

Vikings Season 7 Release Date

Vikings will conclude after the first time. So, unfortunately, there won’t be any seventh season for the fans. The sixth season contains two components out of which the initial part was released. The next part remains in the air as it is release date has not been shown yet.

In December 2020, we can anticipate the second part to premiere. But the fans ought to be ready if the release date gets postponed on account of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

But, there’s still good news for the lovers as a spin-off series titled Vikings: Valhalla was declared. The story will take place a century after the conclusion of the first series. It’ll be released on Netflix.

Vikings Season 7 cast

The cast of Vikings because of its next season comprises the previous casts who played till season 6. The cast includes —

  • Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha,
  • Gustaf Skarsgard as Floki,
  • Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn,
  • Georgia Hirst as Torvi,
  • Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe,
  • Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok,
  • Clive Standen as Rollo,
  • Peter Franzen as King Harald Finehair,
  • Marco Ilso as Hvitserk, and
  • Jennie Jacques as Judith.

Vikings Season 7 Plot

The following installment of Vikings will soon be starting from where the conclusion of seasons 6 part of Vikings. The following section (Part 2) will reestablish the opening using a twist showcasing the passing of Bjorn. And, turns on to the future of Floki.

Any how, the makers declared a spin-off of the series as Vikings: Valhalla. The tale of its spin-off occurs later after the first story is completed and will be premiered on Netflix.

The end will unveil the loss of existence of Ragnar Loatbrok from 4th season. Each of the viewers of the show is wondering if Bjorn reaches his brother Ivar in the upcoming season. Few of them have not even got surprised as they believed the death of Ragnar in season 6 is done!!

Vikash Kumar
