Vikings season 6 theories: Will Floki become the next Seer?

By- Naveen Yadav
Can Floki become the Following Seer in Vikings?
Fans last saw Floki at Iceland when he’d dropped out with Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) over leadership of their new community.

When Flatnose returned into Kattegat to stop by Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) he revealed Floki had not been seen in a long time.

Flatnose along with the Wanderer Other (Ray Stevenson) had somehow come to have an item of Floki’s jewelry in their ownership.

Fans were left wondering whether they had killed Floki in a bid to overthrow him and take the power for themselves.

However, other fans believe he is still living and he might become the next Seer in season six part B.

The first Seer was played by John Kavanagh but he was killed by Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) in season five.

A Seer is described as being an individual with supernatural insight and they can predict the future through visions.

The Seer shows the prophecies and fates of the Vikings and can be regarded as a greater being.

The first Seer has a special connection with Floki, and he advised him he was waiting for Floki” in the distance between life and death”.

The Seer also licked Floki’s hand, which is a huge index of admiration, and lovers think Floki is the preferred one to take over the role.

Vikings season 6: Floki includes a powerful connection with the gods (Image: Sky)
Fans chose to Reddit to discuss their ideas on Floki’s fate, with Sentenza stating: “It’ll finish with a spectacle in Valhalla, where we see the Vikings from each season feasting and drinking together singing and laughing!

“Probably also I could guess that Floki becomes the Seer, Rollo dies an old guy (maybe goes on a rampage in hopes of Valhalla), Ivar goes against Alfred and loses, and Ubbe or Björn becomes king. If he is alive. Who knows, but something like”

