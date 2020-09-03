Home Entertainment Vikings Season 6 Part 2: Netflix What Nne Twist Would Come Next...
Vikings Season 6 Part 2: Netflix What Nne Twist Would Come Next The Fate Would Reveal At The End More Details To Know?

By- Alok Chand
It has become quite tough to wait for Vikings Season 6 Part 2 after watching what happened at the end of the first part. The massive cliffhanger where Ubbe, together with his spouse Torvi, sails to Iceland in search of Floki, left everyone wondering if Floki’s still alive.

Vikings Season 6 Part 2

However, their pursuit seems endless as Jordan Patrick Smith, who played with Ubbe, hinted”in a quest” in another season. In the Comic-Con at Home virtual panel, Smith spilled the beans on his character’s story arc. But, fans are interested to learn more. Many such questions are climbing in our head, such as, is Bjorn Ironside dead? Well, the creator has something to describe.

Vikings, created by Michael Hirst, is a historical drama on History TV. The show is based on early medieval Scandinavia’s Norsemen. It follows the legendary Vikings chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok and his group pursuit, known for winning and trapping. Nonetheless, in the last season, many confusion build-ups once the match change.

It becomes more frustrating when Vikings follow the massive Rus military as per Ivar the Boneless’ planning. At one stage, they’re attacking Vikings, and at the other, the Rus army trying to enter the cities. Things got terrifying when Ivar stabbed Bjorn and left him wounded on the beach.

VIKINGS SEASON 6 PART 2: WHAT NEW TWIST WOULD COME NEXT?

In the end, Ubbe, Torvi (Georgia Hirst), Kjetill (Adam Copeland), and Asa (Elodie Curry) sail towards Iceland. Ubbe and his wife Torvi were searching for Floki (Gustaf Skasgård). After arriving there, they had been introduced to Kjetill’s household, and Other (Ray Stevenson), who advised Floki, has been killed (maybe).

But he doesn’t know more about the boat builder’s whereabouts. However, Ubbe heads to a new trip to the Golden Land (currently called North America) and his wife and newborn son Ragnar.

Speaking on his journey, Smith praised the writer’s brilliant execution. He explained they all are heading to explore a new world. This sounds hidden from the Viking’s eyes, which they will like.

But, Ubbe character motivated by the real Sunset name Ubba who never traveled in Golden Land. He had been among those chiefs of the Great Heathen Army. Ubba lived until the ninth-century, and in the 860s, he invaded Anglo-Saxon England.

IS FLOKI STILL ALIVE?

Ubbe and his crew are heading to the Golden Land using a brand new sailor. Other who has some spiritual relationship with Athelstan (George Blagden). The search for shipbuilder Floki took new leadership.

However, the series writer and cast stay mum at the digital panel to disclose any spoilers. But, fans are hoping to see Ubbe travel back to Kattegat and win the conflict.

ARE BJORN AND KING HARALD DEAD?

Speaking on the Comic-Con at Home panel, author Michael Hirst teased that both are badly hurt. During the battle, both are poorly stabbed and left to perish by themselves. However, the author assured their real fate would show in the finished episode.

That would be a lot of emotional drains off where everyone’s proper place would visit. Further, he mentioned that he doesn’t like to sugar-coat items into fantasy. It’s a historical series, and anything that happened in history would occur there too.

Alok Chand

