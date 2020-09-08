Venom 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Do We Have Any Teaser?

- Advertisement -

Woody Harrelson transforms into Carnage in a new concept design that shows the villain ready to take on Eddie Brock in Tom Hardy’s Venom 2.

While fans of Tom Hardy’s Venom will have to wait a little longer because of its follow up following its delay into 2021, this artwork of Woody Harrelson’s Carnage ought to keep them excited before we get a formal original appearance at the symbiote villain. We briefly glimpsed Cletus Kassady from the first film as Eddie Brock went to interview the serial killer, with Woody Harrelson sporting a bright red wig. Luckily, Harrelson has been granted a completely different style for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as set photographs showed off his new hairstyle and costume before this year.

Venom 2: Release Date

The release date is shifted to June 25, 2021. As the shooting for Tom Hardy’s 2nd Marvel film has been declared in last year November and was finished by April 2020. As apart from a few retakes, no delay is anticipated any farther for the launch date.

The Cast of Venom 2: Who will all be seen in the upcoming sequel?

Fans can expect Tom Hardy to reprise his role as Eddie Brock as Venom. Michelle William, who played the role of Anne Weying at the first movie, has also confirmed to reprise her character. Anne Weying is Brock’s ex-wife. We can anticipate a decisive turn in their connection in the upcoming sequel. Reid Scott and Naomie Harris are also featured. Woody Harrelson will perform the part of a serial killer named Cletus kasady.

Venom 2: Do we have any teaser?

The production of Venom release a brief teaser: Let there be Carnage. There are rumours that Peter Parker would also be seen from the film. However, there aren’t any statements as such about the same. In addition, Kevin Feige, who is the Marvel president, also teased sure predictions regarding the same.

It seems that a lot will take place in Venom: let there be Carnage. So let us wait until we receive any further updates about Venom 2.