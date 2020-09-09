Home Movies Venom 2 Release Date And Can Better Setup Kraven Before His Solo...
Venom 2 Release Date And Can Better Setup Kraven Before His Solo Film

By- Anish Yadav
Marvel’s anti-hero Tom Hardy’s Venom 2( Venom: Let there be carnage) was set to hit the box office in October 2020. Still, this action-packed blockbuster movie remained unimmune into the global pandemic and got postponed.

Venom 2: Release Date

The release date is changed to June 25, 2021. As the shooting for Tom Hardy’s 2nd Marvel movie has been declared in last year November and has been finished by April 2020. As besides several retakes, no delay is expected any further for the release date.

Venom May 2 Better Setup Kraven Until His Solo Film

Instead of saving Kraven because of his solo film, Sony might introduce him early, with a good spot for his debut being Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Going this route might be a great move for Sony, especially when contemplating the way that Kraven’s popularity contrasts to Venom’s. Kraven is well-known to Spider-Man lovers of course, but maybe not to film audiences generally, since he has thus far only been in comic books and cartoons. On the other hand, Venom is exceptionally popular. Plus, his first movie made an impressive $856.1 million in the global box office, creating huge expectations for the sequel.

So with Venom 2 potentially having a huge audience as well, Sony is going to have an opportunity to provide Kraven with plenty of exposure if it chooses to give him a part in the movie. Even though Venom: Let There Be Carnage can offer him a small quantity of screen time, it could be sufficient to set some familiarity and excitement for Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven Could Make Venom A Better Anti-Hero

Sony shouldn’t put Kraven in Venom 2 if its only purpose is to provide a boost to some other film. However, Kraven can enhance the movie by creating Venom a much better anti-hero. Venom positioned the character to be a vigilante going forward, but the sequel can centre on the “anti-hero” part of the character in the comics. Having Venom save the town from an evil symbiote isn’t the ideal way to do that. A more enjoyable way to manage it would be to have self-preservation be one of his biggest motivations. That would certainly be true against Kraven because he intends to bring Venom’s head home as a trophy. Venom had a reputation which makes others want to prove themselves by hunting down him could make him even more exciting and interesting as an anti-hero.

Anish Yadav

