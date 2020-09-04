Home Movies Venom 2: Expected Everything About Its Release Date, Cast And Storyline Check...
Movies

Venom 2: Expected Everything About Its Release Date, Cast And Storyline Check It Out

By- Santosh Yadav
It is likely that ahead of his solo film, Kraven, the Hunter will make his live-action debut in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. At this point, Kraven is the most essential Spider-Man villain who has never appeared on the large screen. Kraven was discussed as a possibility by filmmakers involved in the Spider-Man movies previously, but never has he actually been used.

In Marvel Comics, Spider-Man has often had to contend with Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, a Russian who traveled to America in pursuit of his goal, which is to hunt and catch the most dangerous prey on Earth. Back in 1964, Kraven set his sights on the wallcrawler, and thus an intense, long-lasting contest was born. Armed with knives, spears, traps, and a tactical mind, the character has made multiple efforts to establish himself as the best hunter in the world by killing Spider-Man. Though Parker has always been his greatest enemy, Kraven has also been engaged in conflicts with other Marvel Comics heroes, such as Captain America, Daredevil, Black Panther, Ka-Zar, as well as the Hulk.

Though Kraven the Hunter was heavily rumored to be the villain who fights Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Marvel’s untitled third Spider-Man 3, it might seem that Sony Pictures has plans for the character within its own shared universe of Spider-Man characters, including villains such as Venom, Carnage, and Morbius. It could be that these plans involve Sony putting Kraven in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Sony Is Making A Kraven The Hunter Movie

Besides Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius, Sony has other Marvel films in evolution, one of which being a movie based on Kraven the Hunter. In 2018, it had been reported that a script supposedly inspired by the 1990s narrative “Kraven’s Last Hunt” was written by Richard Wenk. As recently as August, it was said that a new script in Matt Holloway and Art Marcum was turned in, together with Triple Frontier manager J.C. Chandor connected to helm the project.

Many Spider-Man spinoffs have been shown to be in the works at some point or another at Sony, such as Nightwatch, The Sinister Six, Silver & Black, and Madame Web, but it’s hard to say if and when these films will really go forward. Silver & Black, for instance, has already been scrapped. But Kraven the Hunter locating a director indicates that it’s further along than most of the others.

Venom 2 Can Better Setup Kraven Before His Solo Film

Instead of saving Kraven because of his solo movie, Sony could introduce him early, with a good spot because of his introduction being Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Going this route might be a fantastic move for Sony, particularly when considering how Kraven’s popularity contrasts to Venom’s. Kraven is well-known to Spider-Man fans clearly, but not to film audiences in general, because he’s thus far only been in comic books and cartoons. On the other hand, Venom is exceptionally popular. Plus, his very first film made an impressive $856.1 million in the worldwide box office, making massive expectations for the sequel. So with Venom 2 potentially having a large audience too, Sony will have a chance to offer Kraven with plenty of exposure if it chooses to give him a role in the film. Even if Venom: Let There Be Carnage can just give him a small quantity of screen time, it could be enough to establish some familiarity and enthusiasm for Kraven the Hunter.

Venom 2 Needs More Than Just Symbiote Villains

Venom’s post-credits scene setup Eddie Brock’s next primary villain by showing Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage that will transform into the deadly symbiote villain, Carnage. The difficulty that Sony needs to avoid is recreating the first movie formulation, which was to have Venom combat a group of symbiote villains. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has to be more unique by allowing him to battle opponents who feel inherently different from him and the characters from the first movie. After Venom, a villain who isn’t created from CGI feels like something Venom two desperately needs. Shriek (Naomie Harris), a mutant in Marvel Comics using a sonic scream ability, is a step in the right direction. However, Venom 2 can really go a little further with that notion by including an action sequence where Venom goes up against a second character not bonded with a symbiote. The protagonist, who may be the ideal candidate for this function is Kraven the Hunter.

It is possible that at some stage in the movie, Kraven hears about Venom and decides to make him his latest prey. A fight could ensue, which could end with one of the two characters getting away. Though he doesn’t possess any real super powers, Kraven could make for an intriguing foe. The comics have shown that Kraven can fight Venom, and anybody who can go toe-to-toe with a character as powerful as him and rely purely on skills and tactics (and live to tell the tale) would have to be extremely formidable. What will make him even more impressive is if the struggles end in a tie, as opposed to getting Kraven to lose his first onscreen fight? So if the movie manages him properly, Venom 2 can leave audiences with a good feeling of Kraven and his abilities. A post-credits scene at Venom two could reevaluate Kraven and tease him deciding to hunt another goal because his battle with Venom didn’t go as intended. If it is Spider-Man or a different animal-themed Marvel Comics hero, this person could serve as Kraven’s primary opponent in his solo movie.

Kraven Can Make Venom A Better Anti-Hero

Sony shouldn’t put Kraven in Venom 2 if its only purpose is to supply a boost to some other film. However, Kraven can improve the film by making Venom a better anti-hero. Venom set the personality to be a vigilante going forward, but the sequel can center on the”anti-hero” element of this character in the comics. Having Venom rescue the town from an evil symbiote isn’t the best method to do that. A more enjoyable approach to manage it is to have self-preservation be among his biggest motivations. That would surely be true against Kraven since his aim is to attract Venom’s head home as a trophy. Venom, with a reputation that makes others want to prove themselves by hunting him down, will make him even more exciting and more intriguing as an anti-hero.

