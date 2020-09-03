Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Updates

- Advertisement -

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Vanderpump Rules is an American reality tv series. It premiered on Bravo on 7 January 2013. The show is a spin-off of the Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Since its premiere, eight seasons are released to date. The show follows Lisa Vanderpump and her team working in West Hollywood in her restaurant, SUR.

The 7th Season of Vanderpump Rules was released some time back. However, fans are awaiting their next brain and are very excited about it. This is everything you want to know about Vanderpump Rules sseason 9.

Release Date of Vanderpump Rules Season 9:

The Season 7 finale was released on 16 June, and hence it’s relatively early to assume that the release of Vanderpump Rules seasons 8 shortly. Also, the seventh season consisted of 24 episodes.

Further, Due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, many production houses have stalled their films and television series shooting. So we can expect the initiation of the upcoming season in 2021.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules season 9:

Well, we expect that most of the starring cast will reprise their roles in another season of Vanderpump Rules. Further, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will surely not return to the show.

So the rest of the cast such as Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Dayna Kathan, and Beau Clark will return in the upcoming season.

The Plot of Vanderpump Rules Season 9:

The story of Vanderpump Rules is about Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant, SUR. She opens her Hill restaurant’s salacious kitchen doors together with a lounge.

Further, it becomes merely among the sexiest restaurants owned by her. And she talks about her naughty group. Additionally, she talks about her livelihood. The storyline of a reality tv series is all about all the employees working there who become involved with the play.