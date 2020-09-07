Vampire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More Details

- Advertisement -

If you adored Twilight Saga and The Vampire Diaries, subsequently Vampires is a must-watch for you. Netflix release Vampires in March 2020 and became an immediate hit amongst the crowd. The series follows the life of a Paris teenager who fights with her dual identity as half-human and half-vampire.

Since the series was concluded many of its fans are awaiting the renewal of this show. The first segment left us with a cliff-hanger and made its way for another instalment. So will there be a season two? Let us find out what we know so far.

When is Vampires season 2 release date

- Advertisement -

Fans of the Twilight saga and Vampire Diaries are bound to appreciate this new show that’s set in a universe where a mutated gene brings on vampirism.

Since the very first series was only released on March 20, it is too early to state whether a second show will be going forward.

The viewing figures for its introduction will determine the renewal of the series, but with households being restricted to their homes right now, streaming numbers are up for Netflix.

If a new series were given the green light, fans probably wouldn’t see it for at least another season as plenty of time will be necessary for filming and casting.

Fans might need to watch this space to see whether a second series is given that the go-ahead.

Who will be in the cast of Vampires season 2?

In the first season Doina, a Paris teen who’s half-human and the half-vampire is one of the principal characters, and she’s played with Oualaya Amara.

From the series, she learns how to control her urges and find out more about life as a vampire – by the end, she is fully immersed in the world of witches.

She could return for another show as lovers will be needing to find out more about her ever-changing love life and how ruining a community has impacted her life.

Her love interest Nacer (Dylan Robert) may also return because he’s part of the love triangle alongside Ladislas (Aliocha Schneider).

There are loads of avenues for the creators to explore between these three characters is a potential new series.

What will occur in Vampires season 2? Plot

From the first episode, we saw how Doina struggled with her double identity as a half-human and half-vampire. Her mother compelled her to take a pill which was created by her father to suppress her vampire genes.

However, she stopped a day and realized that there wasn’t any going back. In the finale, Doina’s dad came back and has been confronted by Andrea, her own brother. It was revealed that her father was no more a human; he had turned into a vampire.

Up to now nothing has been shown or said about instalment two, but we’re anticipating that the next instalment will start from where it left off. It will be intriguing to determine where Doina’s connection goes. Her love triangle has a lot of possibility for season two.

We might finally get the response regarding why Redouane came back into town and how he turned into a vampire. The show may also explore the downfall of the community.

Let’s know what you think may happen in the next instalment. (check: Lucifer Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Episodes and Everything Else To Know About Netflix Series.)