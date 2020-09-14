Home Entertainment Vampire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The...
Vampire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
The achievement of French terror series Marianne (which was surprisingly cancelled just after a season) prompted Netflix to greenlight Vampires. As its name suggests, the series revolves around blood-sucking vampires. Season 1 of the show managed to attract quite a several viewers who hold an addiction for all paranormal and gory. Many of these fans are now curious to learn when will Vampires season 2 release. Continue reading.

Vampires Season 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Vampires season 1 premiered on March 20, 2020, on Netflix, in all its entirety of six episodes.

After its release, the show was a Friday hit among lovers. And that was predictable considering horror shows are incredibly popular among streaming audiences. However, as much as a renewal goes, Netflix has not offered a formal announcement yet — it will wait it out for some time.

But fans have already taken to social media, requesting a season 2. Additionally, season 1 ends on a cliffhanger, and therefore, the show has the scope to continue further with multiple brand new storyline arcs. In the end, it was never intended as a one-off. So, we hope the production go to get a new setup soon! If revived, Vampires season 2 will most likely release sometime in March 2021.

Who is in Vampires season 2? Cast

We are hoping to see most of the primary throw return for one more run. Without Oualaya Amara, who plays the part of Doina, the series will be faulty. Olaya is a well-known title in the French industry. She’s won an award at the AFI Fest because of her brilliant performance in Divines.

Along with her, we’ll see her love interest Nacer played with Dylan Robert and Aliocha Schneider as Ladislas. We may also see Suzanne Clement as Doina’s mom and Kate Moran as Csilla Nemeth.

Since no announcement has been made up to now, it’s unclear if we will see any new characters.

 Vampires season two Plot

In the first instalment, we saw how Doina struggled with her dual identity as a half-human and half-vampire. Her mother forced her to take a pill which was made by her dad to suppress her vampire genes.

But she stopped one day and realized there was no going back. In the finale, Doina’s father came back and was faced by Andrea, her brother. It was disclosed that her dad was no longer a human; he’d become a vampire.

Up to now, nothing has been shown or said about installation two, but we are anticipating that the second instalment will start from where it left off. It’ll be interesting to determine where Doina’s relationship goes. Her love triangle has a great deal of potential for season two.

