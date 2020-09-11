Vampire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All Updates

- Advertisement -

The achievement of the French terror series Marianne (that was surprisingly canceled only after one season) prompted Netflix to greenlight Vampires. As the name suggests, the show revolves around blood-sucking vampires. Season 1 of the series managed to attract many audiences who hold an addiction for all paranormal and gory. A number of these fans are now interested to know when Vampires will season 2 release. Read on.

Vampires Season 2 Release Date

Even though the Coronavirus outbreak may have led to an increase in Vampires numbers, it can also postpone the production in the second season. Virtually every show and movie that was set to release in the coming months was postponed. While the second season of Vampires would not be published that quickly, it’s hard to say the ripple effects of all these delays. Should the series get renewed, audiences can probably expect it later in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest.



Vampires Season 2 cast

Olaya Amara directs the cast in the part of the protagonist Doina, a half-vampire and a half-human teen. Olaya is a well-known name in France, having worked in several French productions. She’s also appeared in a small part in the AMC thriller, The Little Drummer Girl. She had won the award at the AFI Fest in 2016 because of her operation in Divines.

Suzanne Clément (Mommy and The Forest) plays with Doina’s mother. Kate Moran (Knife + Heart) enacts the character of Csilla Nemeth, who rules over several vampire clans. If the show is renewed for another season, we expect all the lead actors to return.

Vampires Season 2 Story Details

By the conclusion of Vampires’ first season, Doina is becoming wholly immersed in the world of vampires. Her half-human, half-vampire blood caused quite the uproar in the area, as it was found to have healing properties. This propelled a series of events that induced Doina and her loved ones to destroy the community for their future. Not only is the status of the vampire world up in the air, but is Doina’s love life. At the beginning of the season, she connected with Nacer, a human boy from her school. But Nacer was repulsed once he discovered her secret. Doina turned to Ladislas, who is the son of the former community leader, Csilla. The love triangle rings slightly reminiscent of another vampiric love triangle from The Vampire Diaries.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation is the reappearance of Doina’s human dad Redouane. Doina’s brother Andrea comes face-to-face using their dad in the last minutes of the season. Nonetheless, it’s clear he is no longer human — Redouane is now a vampire. He approaches Andrea with a very menacing stare because the last episode cuts to black. If Vampires get a second season, it will explore the downfall of this community, Doina’s new connection, and Redouane’s villainous yield.