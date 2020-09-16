Vampire diaries season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All You Need To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out over 3.5 years back. The remarkable success of all the previous seasons augmented the requirement for Season 9 and lovers are waiting for its positive confirmation.

As we all know, the Covid-19 pandemic shattered the worldwide entertainment business and introduced it to a standstill. The vast majority of the television jobs were halted or postponed for an indefinite time. The world is still badly combating from the deadly virus. In this situation, we can not expect the renewal of The Vampire Diaries for Season 9.

Many rumours are fuelling fans expectations on The Vampire Diaries Season 9. One that is the ninth season is going to be released at March 2021 on The CW. The rumour further claimed that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec would direct the ninth season.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renewal in future, it is likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expected because the majority of prior seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only the fourth and eight seasons consisted of 23 and 16 episodes, respectively.

But, Julie Plec, the series programmer not only debunked those rumours, but she said that she is not currently working on almost any spinoffs but has been optimistic about anything related to The Vampire Diaries Season 9 moving ahead.

Devdiscourse does not locate any chance for the renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Julie Plec explained that they are delighted with the end of their Vampire Diaries, and they aren’t interested in talking about it at the meeting.

An additional reason why we believe the renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not possible. Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited he would no more want to play the role of a vampire. Nina Dobrev even dropped to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert again.

The renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 appears to be impossible in future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the most recent updates on the tv series.