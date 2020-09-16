US Government Announces Mega Plan to Provide Freely Available COVID-19 Vaccines to All Americans

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON: The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 accessible for free to all Americans, even as polls show a strong undercurrent of disbelief rippling throughout the land.

In a report to Congress and an accompanying”playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin slowly in January or possibly later this year, finally ramping up to reach some American who wants a shot. The Pentagon is concerned with the supply of vaccines, but civilian health workers will be the ones providing shots.

The effort is “much larger in extent and complexity than seasonal flu or other previous outbreak-related vaccination responses,” said the playbook for states in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the highlights:

— For most vaccines, people will require two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Double-dose vaccines might need to come in the same drugmaker. There might be several vaccines from different manufacturers approved and accessible.

— Vaccination of the U.S. population will not be a sprint but a marathon. Initially, there might be a limited supply of vaccines available, and the focus will be on protecting health workers, other workers that are essential, and individuals in vulnerable groups. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the National Academy of Medicine, and other associations are focusing on priorities for its initial stage. A second and third stage would expand Vaccination to the whole nation.

— The vaccine itself will be free of charge, and patients won’t be billed out of pocket for the administration of shots, thanks to billions of dollars in taxpayer funding approved by Congress and endorsed by the Trump administration.

— States and local communities will need to devise precise plans for receiving and locally dispersing vaccines, some of which will require special handlings such as refrigeration or freezing. States and towns have a month to submit programs.

Some of the broad components of the national program have been discussed, but Wednesday’s reports attempt to place the key details into a comprehensive framework. Distribution is happening beneath the umbrella of Operation Warp Speed, a White House-backed initiative to get millions of doses prepared to ship once a vaccine is given what is expected to become an emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Several formulations are undergoing final trials.

But the entire enterprise is confronting public skepticism. Just about half of Americans said they would get vaccinated in an Associated Press poll taken in May. Of those who wouldn’t get vaccinated, the overwhelming majority said they were concerned about security. To efficiently protect the country from the coronavirus, experts say upwards of 70 percent of Americans should be vaccinated or have their own immunity from fighting COVID-19.

Since the poll, questions have just mounted about whether the government is attempting to rush COVID-19 treatments and vaccines to help President Donald Trump’s reelection chances.

Ahead of the Republican National Convention in August, the FDA granted consent for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with plasma from people who have recovered, even though some government scientists weren’t convinced the clinical signs was sufficiently strong. And it was reported that Michael Caputo, a Health and Human Services Department political appointee, attempted to gain editorial control on a weekly scientific book in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As public confidence in core health bureaus has taken a beating, Trump government officials have been forced to play defense.

“We’re working closely with our state and local public health partners… to ensure that Americans can get the vaccine when feasible vaccinate with confidence,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement Wednesday. “Americans should know that the vaccine development procedure is being driven entirely by science along with the information.”

That could be a tough sell. From the AP poll, 1 in 5 Americans said they would not find a coronavirus vaccine, and 31 percent said they were uncertain.