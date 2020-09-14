- Advertisement -

US biggest threat to world peace according to Chinese military. China’s Defence Ministry on Sunday blasted a crucial US report on the nation’s military ambitions,

saying it’s the US rather that poses the largest threat to the global order and world peace.

The announcement follows the September 2 launch of the yearly Defence Department report

to Congress on Chinese military improvements and goals which it said could have”serious consequences for US

national interests and the safety of the global rules-based arrangement”.

“A long time of proof proves that it’s the US that’s the fomenter of regional unrest,

the violator of the global order and the destroyer of world peace,” he explained.

US activities in Iraq, Syria, Libya and other nations over the last two years have caused the deaths of over 800,000 individuals and displacement of countless Qian said.

“Instead of reflecting on itself, the US issued a so-called record that made false remarks regarding China’s ordinary defense and army structure,” he explained in the announcement.

“We call on the US to see China’s national defence and army building objectively and logically, cease making false statements and related reports,

and take tangible actions to protect the healthy development of bilateral military relationships” Running to over 150 pages,

the Defence Department report analyzed the PLA’s technical capacities, doctrines and the final goals of China’s military buildup.

It also said it has become a”practical tool” of China’s statecraft having an active part in advancing Beijing’s foreign policy and”aims to revise aspects of this global order.”

“Surely, many factors will determine this class unfolds,” the report stated.

“What’s sure is that (the ruling Communist Party) includes a strategic end state it is working towards, and that,

if accomplished and its corresponding army modernisation left unattended,

will have severe consequences for US national interests and the safety of the global rules-based purchase.”