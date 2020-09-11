Home TV Series Netflix Unorthodox season 2: All we know so far!!
Unorthodox season 2: All we know so far!!

By- Akanksha
Netflix’s new miniseries, based on the same-titled memoir by Deborah Feldman, has become a global appreciated and hit show.

Unorthodox follows thelife of Esty, a young woman trapped in a loveless marriage.

Who, upon learning that she is pregnant and that her husband intends to divorce her, flees her insular Hasidic Jewish community in Brooklyn to begin a new life in Berlin.

When her husband, learns about her pregnancy, he and his ne’er-do-well cousin Moishe travel to Berlin in the hope of dragging Esty home.

Season 2

The show ended with many loops and left viewers wanting more.

But it is unlikely to expect the new season.

As Producer Anna Winger dispelled hopes of a second season, saying that the show’s creative team views the story as finished:

“We’re not doing a sequel to this because we feel that we really told this story. It was always designed as a miniseries. I suspect that I will work with these actors again, and with many of my collaborators from this project. We have a lot of new things in development.

So, it’s not the end of the road for this constellation, but I don’t think we’ll tell this story again. We’ve told it.”

