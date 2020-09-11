Unorthodox season 2: All we know so far!!

Netflix’s new miniseries, based on the same-titled memoir by Deborah Feldman, has become a global appreciated and hit show.
Unorthodox follows thelife of Esty, a young woman trapped in a loveless marriage.
Who, upon learning that she is pregnant and that her husband intends to divorce her, flees her insular Hasidic Jewish community in Brooklyn to begin a new life in Berlin.
When her husband, learns about her pregnancy, he and his ne’er-do-well cousin Moishe travel to Berlin in the hope of dragging Esty home.
Season 2
The show ended with many loops and left viewers wanting more.
But it is unlikely to expect the new season.
As Producer Anna Winger dispelled hopes of a second season, saying that the show’s creative team views the story as finished:
“We’re not doing a sequel to this because we feel that we really told this story. It was always designed as a miniseries. I suspect that I will work with these actors again, and with many of my collaborators from this project. We have a lot of new things in development.
So, it’s not the end of the road for this constellation, but I don’t think we’ll tell this story again. We’ve told it.”