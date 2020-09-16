Home Corona Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19
Corona

By- Vikash Kumar
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday said he’s tested positive for Covid-19. At a tweet, Gadkari stated he’s isolated himself and encouraged others that came in touch with him to follow a routine.

The amount of novel coronavirus instances in India has spanned 50 lakh after the country discovered 90,123 new instances in the 24 hours ending 9 am. The tally of all 50,20,360 cases comprises 9,95,933 patients that are undergoing therapy and 39,42,361 who’ve regained. Together with 1,290 additional deaths, the cost climbed to 82,066.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Wednesday reported the nation’s economic recovery was likely to be slow because it was still reeling from the effect of the pandemic. Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting, the central bank chief said the GDP statistics for the first quarter proved to be a telling indication of how Covid-19 had impacted the market.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 instances, Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi stated’Janta curfew’ will be observed from town on Saturdays and Sundays during staying fourteen days of the month, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava Tuesday explained that reinfection was potential even though it had been a”very rare” event. In addition, he emphasized that it wasn’t a topic of critical concern. The opinions were made amid supposed instances of Covid-19 reinfection being reported from overseas and Indian countries like Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

