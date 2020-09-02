Home Entertainment Undercover Season 2: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, Plot, When It’s Going To...
EntertainmentTV Series

Undercover Season 2: Release Date, Renewal, Cast, Plot, When It’s Going To Hit Netflix’s Screens?

By- Alok Chand
Netflix has been putting all of their effort in bringing world-class content in their flowing apparatus, including attracting content from all around the world; Netflix has been coming up with many Turkish, African, and Dutch dramas and giving them all the recognition they truly deserve. Thus, let us discuss one such show named Undercover that’s been given a shot at Netflix.

Undercover Season 2

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR UNDERCOVER SEASON 2

Season 1 of Undercover was widely enjoyed by all and has been renewed for a season two, and it was already announced back in 2019 that the show would be back with its season 2 in 2020.

We have an official release date for Undercover year two, it is going to find a September 6, 2020 release, and we can not wait to see what happens next in the show.

CAST FOR UNDERCOVER SEASON 2

Here is a listing of cast members we’ll see in Undercover season 2.

Tom Waes as Bob Lemmens
Anna Drijver as Kim De Rooij
Frank Lammers as Ferry Bouman
Elise Schaap as Danielle Bouman
Raymond Thiry as John Zwart
Robbie Cleiren as Marc Gevers
Manou Kersting as Nick Janssens
Katrien De Ruysscher as Liesbeth Mertens
Huub Smit as Dennis de Vries
Lieke van den Broek as Sonja van Kamp
Sara De Bosschere as Lena Vandekerckhove

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR UNDERCOVER SEASON 2

The show revolves around the lives of two special agents who pose as fans to shoot over a drug mafia. The series is filled with unique plotlines twists and activity which we cannot miss.

Season two is expected to include 10 episodes in total. The series revolves around real-life incidents and testimonies of real people that make it 10 times more exciting that is all for today. We’ll keep fans updated on the latest news about Undercover season two until then; continue reading!

