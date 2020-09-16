Home Entertainment Two ‘Joker’ sequels might be coming sooner than you think.
Two 'Joker' sequels might be coming sooner than you think.

By- Pooja Das
Two’Joker’ sequels may be coming sooner than you think.
The 2019 film Joker, which was anchored from the award-winning performance of Joaquin Phoenix, was nothing short of a commercial and critical success.

As a result, Warner Bros. is willing to pay Phoenix up of $50 million when he’s prepared to register for two more movies.

Negotiations are believed to be ongoing, but we might see Phoenix reprise the part of Arthur Fleck as ancient as 2022.

After Joaquin Phoenix’s award-winning and stellar performance mimicking

the Joker from the 2019 picture of the identical title, Warner Bros.

is reportedly prepared to spend a boatload of cash to receive two more Joker films from him.

Even though Phoenix initially imagined Joker as a standalone movie — a

nd it certainly doesn’t have that vibe –

– the wild success the movie saw upon its launch means that there is a whole a great deal of cash to be made with a few sequels.

As stated by the Mirror, Phoenix could make a cool $50 million

when he decides to overlook the clown makeup and reprise his role as the legendary supervillain.

Talking to someone close to Phoenix, the report notes that the celebrity”changed his tune” about it turned into a standalone film and”needs to play the character .”

The report adds

The report adds that discussions are continuing but that broadcasts have been worked on in the meantime.

Put simply; the very first movie made so much cash that making two is almost a certainty at this point.

His trusting to launch new Joker films in 2022 and 2024.

As an aside, Phoenix’s Joker portrayal was amazingly exciting and unusual

because that he didn’t play with a supervillain in the traditional sense.

Whereas Heath Ledger’s Joker was a plotting and evil man,

Phoenix’s character was more than a down on his luck guy pushed to the brink by a myriad of external conditions.

Although not everyone was a lover of the new take, there is no denying that Phoenix’s acting was exceptional.

As great as the first one has been, I’m likely to say no.

Again, Phoenix, as Arthur Fleck lacked the cunning, we have long associated with the Joker personality.

And while the ending to the film was surprising and shocking, Fleck

, at the end of the day, doesn’t seem like the kind of evil character an whole trilogy can break upon.

The same, the movie gained more than $1 billion at the box office, which is to state a trilogy is on the way no matter what I or anyone else thinks.

