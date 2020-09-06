- Advertisement -

Travelers with face masks on the Schiphol airport within the Netherlands Europe for the duration of COVID

Given purple and green lists are based totally on relative COVID threat stages, countries rated Yellow for Travelers .

The Dutch government zones nations for COVID as Yellow (OK) and Orange (now not adequate, quarantine required). “Foreign travellers from international locations wherein the fitness risks are just like or lower than within the Netherlands can input for tourism,” it says Travelers.

Andorra, Bulgaria, Croatia, Malta, Romania, Spain, Monaco, and numerous departments in France are at the orange listing.

Norwegian Health map of E.U. Europe COVID pink, green, yellow nations

The Norwegian Institute Of Public Health map indicates there are now not any inexperienced, definitely secure COVID …

Norway has a crimson, inexperienced, yellow COVID map. Currently, no USA is marked as a limit-unfastened inexperienced sector. Many more Europeans had been introduced to the “excessive transmission” risk red list on August 29.

Red List: Travelers 10-day quarantine for travelers from France, Switzerland, and Sweden because August eleven. Now for most E.U./Schengen arrivals, from Portugal to Poland–and the U.K., The few exceptions consist of Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, and Norway.

Yellow listing international locations are exempt from quarantine, but the Norwegian Institute of Public Health classifies them as “increased chance”.

The government currently advises in opposition to all overseas journey.