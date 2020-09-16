Home Hollywood Transformers 7 : Cast, Plot And Reasons for delay in release date
HollywoodMoviesTop Stories

Transformers 7 : Cast, Plot And Reasons for delay in release date

By- Anand mohan
Transformers is an American sci-fi, activity film series which has already marked its powerful presence in every viewer’s mind. It is amongst the most loved set of time. Finally, Paramount Pictures are put with the launching dates to its much-awaited Transformers VII.

Reasons for delay in release date

The prior date to the launch of Transformer VII has been 28 Jun 2019. Subsequently, Paramount canceled the programs. Even though the motives are unknown speculations were that the producers were worried due to some financial struggles because the ticket sales went down with each entry of this new series after the launch of its second entry.

Also, it was considered that the long-time director of the five movies in the transformer, Michael Bay, had no plans for continuing with all the Transformers franchise. So, Paramount chose to work on further tasks and maintaining the sequel in the hold. Following the accomplishment of Bumblebee, Paramount decided to operate on the sequel.

Plot

As of now, that which we could assume is that the storyline needs to continue’The Last Knight’. Optimus Prime finds out the fact about his source. There might be some new stories coming out of Cybertron. We might also expect the story would revolve around Unicorn. The sequel of Bumblebee can be in talks so we can find some components in the story.

Transformers movie lost its grip with the worldwide audience (except China, in which the movie had a fantastic set every single time ) as the later series didn’t have a lot to show, i.e., it takes as a new and fresh vision with a few new ideas. We can expect that this time it’ll stand up at everybody’s expectations.

Cast

The initial five movies were directed by Michael Bay and the sixth one by Travis Knight, created by Michael Bay. The cast for its upcoming Transformers movies stays unknown. The previous film included stars like Megan Fox, Mark Wahlberg, John Turturro, and Shia LaBeouf.

We are going to update you about any fresh detail after we get to listen to anything.

