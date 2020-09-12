Top Gun 2 Can Be Better Than The First (Because Of Mission: Impossible)

- Advertisement -

While it could have taken over three years for Top Gun: Maverick to happen, this gap is, in fact, an advantage — since Tom Cruise’s expertise in the Mission: Impossible franchise will produce the Top Gun sequel better. Fans have been waiting for a Best Gun movie for quite a while now, but it’s finally happening with all the upcoming Joseph Kosinski film bringing Pete”Maverick” Mitchell back to the screen. This moment, however, he will be around his modern pilots such as his former RIO, Nick”Goose” Bradshaw’s (Anthony Edwards) son, Bradley”Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller).

While fans had to wait 34 years between Top Gun films, there has not been a scarcity of Tom Cruise on the big screen. The actor has starred in different films from varying genres but is famous for action-adventure jobs due to his penchant for performing stunts himself. The six-film Mission: Impossible franchise has benefitted greatly from this as celebrity continues to raise the bar when it comes to action sequences using very minimal CGI. He has climbed the Burj Kalifa at Dubai in Ghost Protocol; clung to the side of an Airbus 400 at full speed in Rogue Nation; and hung from a helicopter along with skydove in Fallout. However, there are no signs of stopping him as he currently works on the upcoming seventh set up from the movie collection.

- Advertisement -

Fans may follow Cruise’s first experiences of doing his crazy stunts to Top Gun. For the movie, the star learned how to fly a plane — something he was discovered that his Top Gun: Maverick co-stars do. Through time, he’s talked about his planning process to perform the proficient naval pilot, and while it’s been years since he’s reprised the role, his outings in the Mission: Impossible films have played a role in making sure he’s more than equipped to step into the shoes of Maverick.