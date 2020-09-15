Home Hollywood Tom Cruise On Top Gun 2: ‘I Don’t Know If A Movie...
Tom Cruise On Top Gun 2: ‘I Don’t Know If A Movie Will Ever Be Made This Way Again’ – Exclusive

By- Naveen Yadav
After Top Gun hit the big screen in 1986 — golden sunsets, shirtless volleyball, synth-laden soundtrack and all — it required more than three years for Tom Cruise to once again feel that particular demand for speed. But after many years of wheels spinning on a possible sequel, the Hollywood mega-star reunited with über-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and cooked up a new plan to reunite Maverick, and get back to the street — or instead of the road into the danger zone — for this summertime Top Gun: Maverick, recruiting a new production of fired-up fighter pilots and sticking them in the cockpit for longer adrenaline-pumping aerial action.

In the new dilemma of Empire, Cruise and Bruckheimer talk exclusively about their travel back to Top Gun and rekindling their dynamite creative partnership for Maverick. “We just started talking,” Cruise says. “And I realized there were things which we could reach cinematically. And I started getting excited about this big challenge of,’ How can we do it’ So I said to Jerry,’ I will do it if…’ significance, I’m not likely to do the CGI stuff.”

As the movie’s trailers have shown, there’s an even larger physicality and heft to the flight sequences now around — with the celebrities, including Cruise himself, taking to the skies for g-force-heavy action sequences. “What’s different about this movie is that [at Best Gun] we place the actors in the F-14s and we could not use one frame of it, except a few things on Tom, since they all threw up,” laughs Bruckheimer. “It’s hysterical to see their eyes roll back into their heads. So everything was done on a gimbal. But in this movie, Tom wanted to make sure the actors could be in the F-18s.”

Cruise made his intentions to pursue practical excitement clear to studio Paramount ahead of the shoot kicked off in earnest. “I stated to the studio, you do not know how challenging this picture’s likely to be. No-one’s ever done this earlier,”’ the celebrity laughs. “There has never been an aerial sequence taken this way. I don’t know if there ever will be, to tell the truth.”

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

The 1st Season of the Fantasy/Sci-Fi manga was created in July 2017 that...
