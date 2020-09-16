Home TV Series Netflix Titans Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Plot And News to Know
By- Santosh Yadav
Magic Girl fans rejoice–panelists in DC FanDome have hinted at Donna Troy’s (Conor Leslie) reunite in season 3 of Titans. The DC Universe show follows the new and old Titans group’s adventures, each of which is headed by Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), aka Nightwing.

The controversial season 2 finale was a shock for many fans, especially with Donna Troy’s death, which seemingly came from nowhere. After Dick Grayson manages to kill Deathstroke, the gang squares off with Cadmus at a fairground. Though the Titans can win the battle against Cadmus, the scene wraps with a transmission tower dropping towards some innocent civilians; in reaction, Donna Troy jumps forward to catch the tower and can be then electrocuted. After the finale aired, Donna’s death was almost universally praised by fans, who felt that the way she died was not only foolish but disrespectful to get a character who has been such a staple on Titans.

A Titans panel from DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse has teased Donna’s eventual return in season 3. More specifically, Conor Leslie was about the Titans panel, which immediately aroused feelings from moderator Damian Holbrook. As a result, when executive producer Greg Walker was asked about Leslie’s participation, he states that the series will probably be”skirt[ing] a number of the normal life and passing rules.” In addition, Walker demonstrated that season 3 of Titans would look more at the underworld concepts and the afterlife.

Although Walker did not provide specifics about how or if Donna will come back from the dead, he did suggest that Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), aka Raven, will play a part in her resurrection, that having been said, if Holbrook inquired about the usage of a Lazarus Pit, Walker declined to comment. However, he did state that when Donna Troy does return, she’ll be profoundly affected by her experience. For many fans, this is a sign Donna’s return will signal her shift away from her individuality as Wonder Girl and will instead begin her transformation to Troia.

While Walker’s statement is not a direct confirmation that Donna Troy will reunite, it is another hint for fans to ponder over. In the end of season two, Rachel accompanies Donna’s coffin to Themyscira, the house of the Amazons; together with Donna’s body still intact, there’s a distinct chance that reincarnation may be in the cards. Yet even though Titans fans will need to wait till season 3 to detect Donna Toy’s ultimate destiny, audiences stay optimistic that this is not the final they have seen of this warrior.

Santosh Yadav

