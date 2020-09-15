Titans Executive Producer Greg Walker Hints At The Return Of Donna Troy In Season 3 After

- Advertisement -

Wonder Girl fans rejoice–panellists in DC FanDome have hinted at Donna Troy’s (Conor Leslie) reunite in season 3 of Titans. The DC Universe show follows the adventures of the new and old Titans team, each of which is led by Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), aka Nightwing.

The contentious season 2 finale was a shock for many lovers, particularly with Donna Troy’s death, which seemingly came out of nowhere. After Dick Grayson manages to kill Deathstroke, the gang squares off with Cadmus at a fairground, although the Titans are able to win the fight against Cadmus, the scene wraps with a transmission tower falling involving some innocent civilians; in reaction, Donna Troy jumps forward to catch the tower and can be then electrocuted. Following the finale aired, Donna’s departure was almost universally criticized by fans, who believed that the way she died wasn’t only foolish but disrespectful for a character who has been such a staple on Titans.

A Titans panel from DC FanDome: Research the Multiverse has teased Donna’s eventual return in season 3. More especially, Conor Leslie was about the Titans panel, which instantly aroused suspicion from moderator Damian Holbrook. Because of this, when executive producer Greg Walker was requested about Leslie’s involvement, he says that the series will probably be”skirt[ing] some of the standard life and passing rules” Additionally, Walker revealed that the season 3 of Titans would look more in the concepts of both the underworld and the afterlife.

Although Walker did not provide specifics about the way or when Donna will return from the dead, he did suggest that Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), aka Raven, will play a part in her resurrection. That is has been said; if Holbrook inquired about the usage of a Lazarus Pit, Walker declined to comment. He did, however, say that if Donna Troy does return, she’ll be deeply impacted by her experience. For most fans, this is an indication Donna’s return will indicate her change away from her identity as Wonder Girl and will instead start her transformation to Troia.

While Walker’s statement is not a direct affirmation that Donna Troy will return, it’s second sign for lovers to contemplate. In the conclusion of season two, Rachel accompanies Donna’s coffin to Themyscira, the house of the Amazons; together with Donna’s body intact, there is a distinct chance that reincarnation may be in the cards. Yet even though Titans buffs will need to wait until season 3 to discover Donna Toy’s ultimate destiny, viewers stay optimistic that this is not the final they’ve seen of the warrior.