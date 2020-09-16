Home Lifestyle These researchers spent a year cooking foods that no one ate.
These researchers spent a year cooking foods that no one ate.

By- Pooja Das
cooking foods

These researchers spent a year cooking foods that no one ate.
The banks were found to contain chemical signatures of food that was cooked in them, even following multiple foods.

meals

The meals cooked by the scientists were created of food, including roadkill deer.
When archaeologists find relics from tens of thousands of years previously, they really do their best to learn by them.

Tools can reveal what type of work was being done by ancient peoples,

while weapons can hint at battles.

But what about cookware?

ancient cookware

As it turns out, certain sorts of ancient cookware — especially ceramic bowls and pots which did not have glazing –

– consumed the compound signatures of foods cooked inside of these.

The research, which was printed in Scientific Reports,

suggests that we might be able to learn a great deal about

the cooking customs of early individuals by mining their meals for traces that may be recognized.

They recruited chefs to prepare meals that included deer meat (donated roadkill), corn, and wheat — each of time-accurate components –

– then hunted for chemical signatures from the pots after emptying.

As it turns out, that’s not the case, as well as the baskets can act as a type of timeline that shows a record of the meals cooked in every container.

reconstruct the meals and unique components

“Our data might help us better reconstruct the meals and unique components which we consumed in the past that, in turn, can shed light on social, political and ecological connections within early communities,

” Melanie Miller, co-lead author of this research, said in a statement.

The researchers were able to determine certain regions of the baskets which demonstrated the last meal cooked and other areas that demonstrated past meals.

The investigators explain:

The research methods described in the newspaper could provide other scientists a leg up in uncovering the history of cooking in a variety of regions where such archaeological relics are found.

Pooja Das

