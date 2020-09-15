- Advertisement -

There are several small gadgets and gizmos that can come in handy around your house office or at work,

but many are not considered necessities.

You might use them once in a while, and they are helpful when you need them,

but then they sit in a drawer for months until the need arises again.

I believed the OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster would fall directly into this category when I got one,

so I could stop being wasteful and using Dust-Off, but it ends up I use this nifty little device all the time.

You do not even realize how many items around your workplace get dusty until you get these little devices and start playing it.

In a matter of days, you’ll realize this cordless air duster isn’t a toy;

it is a must-have tool which can be used to help clean in and about everything in your workplace and a good deal of other areas around your home.

I have allergies, and I notice how comfortable I am when I use a cordless duster to wash my workspace at least once every week.

The OPOLAR duster, in particular, is a terrific cordless duster since it’s a rechargeable battery that lasts for months and a surprisingly powerful motor

which spins at up to 33,000 RPM.

Dust does not stand a opportunity!

A Few of the pros of using this include:

Deep cleaning in areas that are hard to reach

Rechargeable battery that lasts for weeks

Complete hands grip for comfort

Eco-friendly and secure to use

Here are a lot of the highlights in the product page:

Deep Cleaning & Extensive Utilization:

This OPOLAR duster tops the market by its capability to produce

a potent air thrust at almost a level-10 strong gale (28m/s) for heavy cleaning of the microscopic dust.

Starting from printed circuit boards to computers, electronic devices,

medical instruments, and many more such areas can be cleaned by this mini duster

Your traditional wiper or duster cannot clean.

Easy Charging & High Reusability:

Constructed large 6000mAh lithium ion batteries resulting in almost 30 minutes of comprehensive utilization each charge.

Its compatibility of being charge via the USB-port makes it perfect for uninterrupte use.

The standard gas dusters need to be given up because of its deforme bag after a couple of uses.

In comparison to this, this electrical duster is extremely reusable with its rechargeable function.

Quick Charging & Speedy Functionality:

This air duster is especially designe to have billed faster with a 2A adapter (not included)

With a reduced charging time of about 3 hours, its usability can be highly improved.

Its engine permits the maximum rotating speed to reach around 33000 RPM.

Handy Design & Simple Operation:

The gadget is organise with an extend full-palm gripping layout and withdrawable

nozzle, maintaining the handhold clear to allow users grip it at their comfort.

Eco-Friendly & Energy-Efficient: Saving water and gas has become our main duty.

And to support this cause,

leading to saving a great deal of energy.

This miniature duster is this type of scientific device that retains hydration in hand with eco-friendliness.