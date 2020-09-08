Home Movies Theory: Venom 2 Will Kraven Can Make Venom A Better Anti-Hero
Theory: Venom 2 Will Kraven Can Make Venom A Better Anti-Hero

By- Anish Yadav
Marvel’s anti-hero Tom Hardy’s Venom 2( Venom: Let there be carnage) was set to hit the box office in October 2020. Yet, this action-packed blockbuster movie remained unimmune to the worldwide pandemic and got postponed.

Venom 2: Release Date

The release date is changed to June 25, 2021, as the shooting Tom Hardy’s 2nd Marvel movie has been declared in last year November and was finished by April 2020. As apart from a few retakes, no delay is expected any further for the release date.

Venom 2 Can Better Setup Kraven Before His Solo Film

Instead of saving Kraven because of his solo movie, Sony could introduce him early, with a right place because of his debut being Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Going this route could be a good move for Sony, especially when considering the way that Kraven’s popularity compares to Venom’s.

Kraven is well known to Spider-Man fans clearly, but maybe not to film audiences generally, since he’s thus far been in comic books and animations. On the flip side, Venom is exceptionally popular. Plus, his first movie made an impressive $856.1 million at the worldwide box office, creating huge expectations for the sequel. So with Venom 2, possibly having a huge audience, Sony will have a chance to offer Kraven with lots of vulnerability if it chooses to give him a role in the movie. Even though Venom: Let There Be Carnage can just offer him a small amount of screen time, it might be sufficient to establish some familiarity and excitement for Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven Can Make Venom A Better Anti-Hero

Sony should not place Kraven in Venom 2 if its sole purpose is to boost some other film. But, Kraven can enhance the film by making Venom a better anti-hero. Venom positioned the character to be a vigilante going forward, but the sequel can center on the “anti-hero” element of this character in the comics. Having Venom save the town from an evil symbiote is not the ideal method to do that. A more fun approach to managing it would be to have self-preservation be one of his most significant motivations. That would surely be true against Kraven since he intends to bring Venom’s head home as a decoration. Venom has a reputation that makes others need to show themselves by hunting down him could make him even more exciting and intriguing as an anti-hero.

Anish Yadav

