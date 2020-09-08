The Woods Season 2: What’s The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

- Advertisement -

The Woods is an adaptation from a novel of the same name penned by Harlan Coben. The story revolves around a prosecutor, Pawel Kopinski. About twenty-five years ago her sister got missing in a woods near her summer camp area. Although it has been so many years and he has managed to make his life but he has still not been able to get over the incident. He keeps thinking about his sister’s sudden disappearance and wants to know the mystery behind it.

As the story moves forward, they find the dead body of the boy who was lost along with the girl. And this leads to further investigation according to which, the girl who disappeared was still alive. Slowly all the secrets of the family start unveiling and Pawel is dumbstruck knowing everything. However, the show’s ending is left open, so the audience wonders about a lot of possibilities that may take place in The Woods season 2. Here’s what Netflix’s series holds for us in future.

What’s the release date for The Woods season 2?

- Advertisement -

Season one of The Woods came on Netflix on 12 June 2020. All the episodes of season one were released on the streaming service at the same time and season one has finished the story that was penned by Coben till now. Well, many mysteries are still unsolved and thus there’s are fair chances for season 2. However, no official confirmation about The Woods season 2 is made yet. But according to us, it’ll probably release sometime around June 2021.

Who are all expected to be in the cast of The Woods season 2?

It’s quite an obvious fact that the show’s central character, Pawel will be back. His role is played by Grzegorz Damiecki. Apart from that, Pawel’s childhood friend, Laura gets into the story, so she’s also expected to return. And since the story has a lot of things to unveil we can also expect the entry of some new cast members.

What about the storyline of The Woods season 2?

Season two will show Pawel back to handle another tough case as a prosecutor. Also we may get to know what actually happened with his sister in the Woods that night and whether she’s still alive or not.