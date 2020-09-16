The Walking Dead Season 11: Release Date, Plot Can We See What Is Exciting For Fans?

- Advertisement -

The Walking Dead Season 11 A post-apocalyptic zombie-infected planet will always pull viewers towards it. Walking Dead is one of the best horror tv series based on the comic book series with the same title by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moor, and Charlie Adlard.

- Advertisement -

This is all about those people who want to survive under constant threat of strikes from zombies. This often contributes to conflicts between individuals. They began forming their own set with their own rules and morals.

On October 31, 2010, the series premiered on AMC in the United States and internationally through the Fox Network Group. In 2013, TV Guide ranked The Walking Dead number 8 among the sci-fi shows.

Creators have successfully provided us ten seasons, and fans are waiting for the new season. Here is everything you want to know about Walking Dead season 11.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date

The season premiered on October 6, 2019, and only before the launch of last year, AMC announced the renewal of the eleventh season. However, on March 24, 2020, AMC said that the tenth season’s finale had been postponed. Pro-production has been halted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. We need to observe the end of year 10 before we get to year 11.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Cast: Would we watch Norman Reedus and Josh McDermit again? No, confirm names are out, but we know that someone will die in the season 10 finale. So a couple of characters won’t be returning in the new year.

The two Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride playing the role of Daryl and Carol are a brand new addition for the show. So they will indeed reprise their roles.

In addition to them, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams are expected to return.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Plot

This eleventh season’s plot has not been formally published, but the founders made some statements about it.

It is tough to predict anything about the storyline since every now comes with a different story. It has been getting further away from the source material.

That is being done to keep the content fresh. Kang stated that the new season is going to have a more urban feel.