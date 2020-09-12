The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal is unlikely, Know Here’s Everything You Can Expect!

- Advertisement -

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out over 3.5 years back. The remarkable success of all the preceding seasons augmented the requirement for Season 9 and fans are passionately waiting for its positive confirmation.

As most of us know that the Covid-19 pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and introduced it to a standstill. The vast majority of the television projects were halted or postponed for an indefinite time. The planet is still severely fighting from the deadly virus. In this situation, we can not expect the renewal of The Vampire Diaries for Season 9.

- Advertisement -

Many rumors are fuelling fan’s expectations on The Vampire Diaries Season 9. One such is that the ninth season is going to be released in March 2021 on The CW. The rumor further promised that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec would direct the season.

In case the Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renewal in the future, it’s likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expert as the vast majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only the fourth and eight seasons consisted of 23 and 16 episodes, respectively.

But, Julie Plec, the show programmer not only debunked those rumors, but she said that she isn’t currently working on almost any spinoffs but has been positive about anything about the Vampire Diaries Season 9 moving ahead.

Devdiscourse does not find any chance for the renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Julie Plec explained that they’re delighted with the end of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested in discussing it at the meeting.

One more reason why we feel the renewal of this Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not possible. Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role since Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no more prefer to play the role of a vampire. Nina Dobrev even dropped to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert again.

The renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 appears to be impossible in the future. Stay tuned to world Top Trend to get the Most Recent updates on the television series.