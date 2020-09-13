The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Is Coming??? Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

The much loved supernatural vampire dream series that ran on air for eight full seasons had gathered immense love and fame among its viewers. The vampire diaries show was set off to wind up following the eighth season. But as a result of its unending craze and unmatched love, the show was supposed to come on air with another wonderful chapter. Based on the bestselling book set of L.J Smith, The vampire diaries follow the story of the protagonist, Elena, a teen who just dropped her parents along with her struggles and worries with high school. And her friendship with a witch, her werewolf friend, murdered her boyfriend, Stefan.

While the aforementioned looks some what confused and chaotic but is no less than just plain addictive. It had been developed for the small screen amusement by Kevin Williamson with his long time associate Julie Plec and it went on-air for the first time on CW in 2009. The show really enjoyed a good time and its finale season wrapped up all its unresolved puzzles well in a grand episode that featured the death of several significant characters and also some happy endings.

The plot of this vampire diaries seasons -9!

The show is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, a city charged with supernatural background since its settlement of migrants in the late 18th century. The chaos begins when Elena, the most important character of this show falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire called Stefan. Their love angle becomes more complicated when Stefan’s mysterious elder brother Damon returns planning to bring back the beloved of Stefan, Katherine. Katherine, who’s also a vampire, seems like Elena. The revival intended was for Stefan because he compels Damon to become a vampire. But as the story goes one, Damon reconciles with Stefan and then he falls in love with Elena also, therefore developing a love triangle among the three. They keep on protecting Elena and their bravery, history together with the city’s mystery is then depicted in flashbacks.

The cast of The vampire diaries season-9!

The character of Elena is performed by Nina Dobrev, Stefan Salvatore by Paul Welsey. Ian Somerhalder plays the character of Doman Salvatore. These are the main characters of this show the vampire diaries. While speaking to those personalities in a recent interview, it’s still uncertain regarding the renewal of the wonderful series. The character seems to indicate not returning to the little screen as vampires. It’s still a cliff-hanger as to what will happen next.

Release date of The vampire diaries season-9!

Many rumors are coming up in the press of the revival of the show and its characters but nothing of tangible is yet to be heard from the makers and manufacturers, neither authorized nor denied. It can be expected that if the season-9 is yet to emerge, then it might go on-air in 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is quite impossible to examine the surety of the above news. Fans are eagerly waiting for a new season with their favorite characters with the most amazing love triangle. Currently, it’s not streaming on any platform. The pandemic is holding the statements back because the rumor is up in the atmosphere, it will air on The CW at 2021.