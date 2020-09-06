The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Information

- Advertisement -

The vampire diaries is an American supernatural teen web series produced by Williamson and Julie. This series is based upon a famous book series of the same which is written by JL Smith. This series is telecasted on The CW on 10 September 2009 and ended up on 10 march 2010 and had released 171 episodes in 8 seasons.

Release Date

There has been no confirmed date but we can expect it to be released in 2021. Till then, we will have to wait for approval for release.

The cast of Season 9

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert

Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore

Steven R McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert

Sara Canning as Jenna Sommers

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Kayla Ewell as Vicki Donovan

Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson

Michael Malarkey as Enzo St. John

Plot:

The whole story moves around a normal girl named Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev and brothers Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder play the role of Stephen Salvatore as Damon Salvatore.

These both of the brothers fall in love with Elena and tries to save her from the evils.