The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Information

By- Mukul
The vampire diaries is an American supernatural teen web series produced by Williamson and Julie. This series is based upon a famous book series of the same which is written by JL Smith. This series is telecasted on The CW on 10 September 2009 and ended up on 10 march 2010 and had released 171 episodes in 8 seasons.

Release Date

There has been no confirmed date but we can expect it to be released in 2021. Till then, we will have to wait for approval for release.

The cast of Season 9

  • Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert
  • Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore
  • Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore
  • Steven R McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert
  • Sara Canning as Jenna Sommers
  • Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett
  • Candice King as Caroline Forbes
  • Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan
  • Kayla Ewell as Vicki Donovan
  • Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood
  • Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman
  • Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson
  • Michael Malarkey as Enzo St. John

Plot:

The whole story moves around a normal girl named Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev and brothers Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder play the role of Stephen Salvatore as Damon Salvatore.

These both of the brothers fall in love with Elena and tries to save her from the evils.

Mukul

