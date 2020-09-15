Home TV Series Netflix The Society: Why Did Netflix Cancel The Teen Drama Series?
TV SeriesNetflix

The Society: Why Did Netflix Cancel The Teen Drama Series?

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The Society made its debut Netflix annually in May. The series received good reviews from the audiences and gained several followers. As the adolescent drama has been arranged as a two-string undertaking, the followers of The Society were looking forward to watching the new season of the series soon. But, the broadcasting giant recently decided to cancel the show. The reason behind the abrupt cancellation of the teen drama series is that the spread of this coronavirus. Many other performances have suffered from a similar fate due to the continuing worldwide pandemic.

The Society: is There A Chance Of Renew Of The show?

The revival of the teen drama show seems unlikely soon. The concept was in Chris Keyser’s mind for quite a very long moment. The series was initially to be created for Showtime but never took off. Later, Netflix picked up the series for its platform. Chris Keyser, the inventor of the teen drama series, is hopeful of creating the next season of this Society sometime in the future.

Also Read:   Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Extraction 2: Major Details Leaked By Joe Russo Will There Come Another Bone-Rattling Sequel?

2

The Society: Chris Keyser On The Sudden Cancellation Of The Series

The cast was set to start shooting in March as soon as the spread of COVID 19 ceased the shoot. After the resumption of work, the cast ready to restart the work, but the broadcasting giant pinpointed the series. Chris Keyser recently talked about the sudden cancellation of The Society. He explained that he has witnessed many cancellations in his previous, but the cancellation of The Society was demanding for him. He is hopeful of creating the second season sometime later on.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Here Is All Hottest Detail About Scam 1992

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Actor Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary will headline Applause Entertainment's fiscal thriller series Scam 1992, according to 1992's Harshad Mehta scam.
Also Read:   Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date Hints Rumored To Have Two Parts
Being led by National...
Read more

Merlin Season 6: Cast, Plot, Summary, Will There Be A New Season For Series?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Merlin Season 6 was speculated if the sixth time will release or not. In 2012, it was declared formally that likely the fifth season...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
It doesn't take a time travel suitcase to know Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will probably get renewed for a third season. According to Nielsen's...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Should Know?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
'Cable Girls' aka's Chicas del Cable' was Netflix's initial Spanish original show. Since'Cable Girls', Netflix's Spanish series have taken the world by storm, a...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

Amazon Prime Prabhakaran -
Amazon Studio is set to get a return of the previous season of this American Bosch series. If you're fond of delight and suspicious...
Read more

Bard of Blood season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Everything You Need To know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Bard of Bloods is a nail-biter action Indian television web collection. The narrative is based on a book from Bilal Siddiqi' called' The Bards...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Want To Know So Far About Desert One Documentary

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Filmmaker Barbara Kopple won Oscars for the romantic documentaries about striking workers," Harlan County, USA" and"American Dream." She looks to a story with a...
Read more

Iron Fist Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Possible Details Of The Show

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
The next season of Iron Fist has just dropped on Netflix, and, while we weren't too keen, it's gone down much better than the...
Read more

When Is Hanna Season 3 Release Date? What Can Fans Expect In Season 3?

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Amazon has confirmed that Hanna will have a third season - one can hardly wonder just how many seasons two was liked by both critics...
Read more

Demon Slayer Season 2: The Best Anime To Come Out This Decade. Release Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Demon Slayer is among those highest-rated short animes on earth right now. Regardless of the show only coming from April 6th, 2019, the series...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.