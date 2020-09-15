The Society: Why Did Netflix Cancel The Teen Drama Series?

- Advertisement -

The Society made its debut Netflix annually in May. The series received good reviews from the audiences and gained several followers. As the adolescent drama has been arranged as a two-string undertaking, the followers of The Society were looking forward to watching the new season of the series soon. But, the broadcasting giant recently decided to cancel the show. The reason behind the abrupt cancellation of the teen drama series is that the spread of this coronavirus. Many other performances have suffered from a similar fate due to the continuing worldwide pandemic.

The Society: is There A Chance Of Renew Of The show?

The revival of the teen drama show seems unlikely soon. The concept was in Chris Keyser’s mind for quite a very long moment. The series was initially to be created for Showtime but never took off. Later, Netflix picked up the series for its platform. Chris Keyser, the inventor of the teen drama series, is hopeful of creating the next season of this Society sometime in the future.

The Society: Chris Keyser On The Sudden Cancellation Of The Series

The cast was set to start shooting in March as soon as the spread of COVID 19 ceased the shoot. After the resumption of work, the cast ready to restart the work, but the broadcasting giant pinpointed the series. Chris Keyser recently talked about the sudden cancellation of The Society. He explained that he has witnessed many cancellations in his previous, but the cancellation of The Society was demanding for him. He is hopeful of creating the second season sometime later on.