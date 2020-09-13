The Society Season 2: Why Did Netflix Cancel The Teen Drama Series? Know Here All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Produced by Christopher Keyser, one of Those most-watched Show on Netflix, The Society Was in the controversy over the period. Some were stating that Society season 2 will release this season while some were opposing it. Can it be coming up or not? To supply you with the most reliable answer, we have strived to assemble information about the release of the cited web collection. Thus, to know the standing of its production, make certain to read the article till the end.

The Society: Why Did Netflix Cancel The Teen Drama Series?

The Society made its debut on Netflix last year in May. The show received good reviews from the viewers and obtained several followers. As the teen drama was arranged as a two series undertaking, the followers of this Society were excited about watching the new season of this show shortly. However, the broadcasting giant recently decided to cancel the series. The main reason behind the sudden cancellation of this teen drama series is the spread of the coronavirus. Many other series have suffered from a similar fate because of the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The Society: is There A Chance Of Revival Of The Show?

The resurrection of this teen drama show seems unlikely soon. The notion was in Chris Keyser’s mind for a long moment. The series was initially to be made for Showtime but never took off. Afterward, Netflix picked up the show because of its platform. Chris Keyser, the inventor of the teenage drama series, is hopeful to create the second season of The Society in the future.

The Society: Chris Keyser On The Sudden Cancelation Of The Series

The cast was set to start shooting in March as soon as the spread of COVID 19 stopped the shoot. After the resumption of work, the throw prepared to resume the work, but the broadcasting giant pinpointed the series. Chris Keyser recently spoke about the sudden cancelation of The Society. He explained that he has seen many cancelations before, but the cancelation of The Society was tough for him. He is optimistic to make the second season sometime in the future.