The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

By- Ajeet Kumar
Produced by Christopher Keyser, one of the most-watched series on Netflix, The Society has been in the controversy over the season. Some were stating that Society season 2 will release this year while some had been opposing it. Is it coming up or not? To provide you with the most reliable response, we’ve strived to assemble information regarding the release of the cited web series. Thus, to know the standing of its production, be sure that you read the article till the end.

Possible Release Date of The Society Season 2?

May 10, 2019, was the launch date of The Society. Filming for season 2 had started in 2019, and the launch would have been in late 2020. In an announcement video we even saw a few actors talking about season 2; even gave a couple of teases about what to expect. But on August 21, 2020, Netflix announced that there would be no season 2 for its society.

The main reason for the season to get delayed was because of COVID-19. The Society and I are Not Okay With This have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Along with the pandemic, yet another reason behind the cancellation of the show is the budget problems. Together with the production stopped, it is tricky to control the entire cast of a string – as told by Netflix.

Although this might be temporary, we hope that things return to normal and we could see our beloved shows again!

Cast

  • Kathryn Newton
  • Gideon Adlon
  • Sean Berdy
  • Natasha Liu Bordizzo
  • Jacques Colimon
  • Olivia DeJonge
  • Alex Fitzalan
  • Kristine Froseth
  • José Julián
  • Alex MacNicoll
  • Toby Wallace
  • Jack Mulhern
  • Spencer House
  • Emilio Garcia-Sanchez
  • Grace Victoria Cox
The Society Season 2- What Will Be The Plot?

Making predictions is quite hard as the series has not even announced the release date. Still, it’s supposed that the teenagers will reprise again using a few new tangled questions and mysteries. The earlier season ended showing a number of those young kids and adults to be living. Let us see what season two will bring forward to us,

Ajeet Kumar


