The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

This American teen drama series that aired on Netflix on 10 May 2019 has become limelight ever since its launch. Produced by Christopher Keyser, this web series stars Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jose Julian, Alexander MacNicoll, Toby Wallace, along with Rachael Keller because of the Principal cast. The first season of this series consists of 10 episodes in total. The Society has been critically acclaimed for its gripping mystery angle and the amazing performance by the throw.

Has The Series Been Renewed For Its Sequel?

Although the series was renewed for a sequel, the makers of this show later cancelled it because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They mentioned that the present coronavirus scenario and the lockdown that followed shortly after, has taken a toll on the production process. The news of the second season getting cancelled has made a lot of fans, and it’s evident from their tweets.

Is There A Possibility Of A Renewal of Season 2?

Netflix has announced that they have officially cancelled the coming season, so as of today it’s off the table. However, we can expect that the makers reconsider their choice once this pandemic comes under management. The launch was cancelled since the manufacturing process was hampered because of coronavirus intrusion. Had it ever been filmed, the fans might have expected the sequel to launch somewhere around the end of 2020. We expect to get more updates about the next season from your official sources soon.

As much as we know the producers’ point of view concerning the production of the sequel, we can’t ignore how far the fans hoped for the second part of the story. The Society had obtained a great deal of admiration and favourable responses from the crowd and now its hard for them to accept that there wouldn’t be any more of the spectacular series accessible. Currently, we are hoping for things to get better a little bit so that the showrunners can reconsider the renewal.

How could the storyline progress?

Well, as you reveal from the prior season, the group of teenagers have found themselves all alone in their lifetimes. They found this unusual and mysterious occasion when they returned from a cancelled trip. Recently, they comprehended that they somehow got to the parallel world. Following it, the storyline of Society Season two was supposed to move with their battle to find their way back home. Also, it could show why and how they entered the concurrent universe. Hopefully, the pandemic will probably finish shortly and Netflix will re-announce the next installment of most expected show The Society.

Cast

Kathryn Newton

Gideon Adlon

Sean Berdy

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Jacques Colimon

Olivia DeJonge

Alex Fitzalan

Kristine Froseth

José Julián

Alex MacNicoll

Toby Wallace

Jack Mulhern

Spencer House

Emilio Garcia-Sanchez

Grace Victoria Cox