The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details You Need To know!!

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Society season 2 was officially announced to be back in 2020. However, on August 21, 2020, Netflix decided to cancel the season. This was a huge disappointment for the fans of this series. The reason behind the counter is that the delay in production  because of Covid-19. Along with this, the difficulty in keeping up a huge cast. The teen- drama had a large fanbase after its launch of season 1, and the lovers had already started to ask for a season 2, but all their hopes are now shattered.

The show first surfaced on May 10, 2019. The original language is English. Christopher Keyser is the creator of The Society. The series has finished one season with ten episodes. It is similar to other adolescent dramas like Riverdale. This raises the teenage fanbase and captivates their attention.

Release Date

As the filming for The Society season two had begun in 2019, we might have it in late 2020. But on account of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak worldwide, the founders had to restart the shooting. However, on August 21, 2020, Netflix officially canceled the renewal for The Society period 2. Hopefully, that Netflix will re-announce the renewal of The Society season two when the pandemic will end.

The Society Season 2 Cast

Talking about the cast, We’re hoping to see the same cast like season one, which was

  • José Julián in part of Gordie
  • Salena Qureshi in the Function of Bean
  • Alex MacNicoll in the role of Luke
  • Jack Mulhern, seen as Grizz
  • Spencer House viewed as Clark
  • Emilio Garcia-Sanchez in the role of Jason
  • Grace Victoria Cox viewed as Lexie
  • Jacques Colimon viewed as Can
  • Toby Wallace in the role of Campbell
  • Gideon Adlon at the Function of Becca
  • Sean Berdy, seen as Sam
  • Alex Fitzalan saw as Harry
  • Kristine Froseth viewed as Kelly
  • Natasha Liu Bordizzo at the Use of Helena
  • Olivia DeJonge in the role of Elle
The plot

The storyline of the series revolves around a group of teenagers. After returning from a trip, they found that everyone disappeared from the town, and here the mystery started. They could not contact the outside world with the phone and the internet. Also, they couldn’t go out of the town as dense forests surrounding the city. What’s more, they discovered that they were in a parallel world where they needed to live with limited resources.

However, the former season finished with a huge shocker, and fans are eagerly awaiting season 2. The Society season two will untie the knot of all the mysteries. We assume that the new season will depict their battle to get back into real life. Also, it may show the way they entered a parallel universe.

