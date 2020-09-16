The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Fans know that the fourth season of the series recently came on Netflix, and now fans are awaiting the fifth season of the show. That is a Japanese show, and we think that the show’s season 5 has delayed due to this COVID pandemic. Listed below are major details revealed about the fifth season.

What Is The Expected Release Date Of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5?

The first season of this Japanese show went back in October 2014. The next season was triggered on 28 August 2016, followed by the third season, which was aired on 13 January 2018. The latest season, the fourth season, was supported on 9 April 2019 and was triggered on 9 October of the same year. The upcoming fifth season of this franchise has been supported on 24 March 2020. It had been told that the sequel would probably go live in October of 2020, but owing to the unavoidable catastrophe of this COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel has been postponed to January 2021.

We are looking forward to hearing more updates from the makers.

Cast

A lot of folks were also a part of the cast that functioned from the fourth season. A Number of Them include Sora Amamiya like Elizabeth, Jouji Nakata as Cusack, and Jun Fukuyama as King. Apart from that, we watched the fan-favorite Ayahi Takagaki playing the function of Derieri, Emiri Katō, playing that of Daldry, and Hiroki Touchi playing that of Estarossa.

The Expected Plot Of Seven Deadly Sins Season 5

The majority of the characters will be back from season 4. We’re expecting that might be we got some new faces from the series. Here’s the list of all characters; Yûki Kaji and Bryce Papenbrook as Meliodas, Misaki Kuno and Cristina Valenzuela as fan-favorite Hawk, Sora Amamiya, and Erika Harlacher as Elizabeth, Aoi Yûki and Erica Mendez as Diane, Jun Fukuyama, and Max Mittelman as King,

Mamoru Miyano and Robbie Daymond as Glithunder, and Many More. These are figures which are going to be going to make a return in year 5. There’s no information shown by the series manufacturers about the brand new faces as of now. All principal characters will return, and maybe a few recurring characters will probably be some new faces. So stay tuned and get all the updates about the show.